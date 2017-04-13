Government ready to subsidize commercial loans aimed at production expansion

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the representatives of companies engaged in light industry. A range of issues related to the development of the sector, production expansion and creation of new jobs was discussed at the meeting, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Premier Karapetyan noted that the sector of light industry is under the focus of the Cabinet since it has not only great export potential but also great development potential. The Head of the Executive emphasized that the state is ready to continue the active cooperation and foster the effective implementation of various projects in order to ensure the progress of the sector. “The Government is ready to encourage local producers and to subsidize the commercial loans that are aimed at production expansion and creation of new jobs”, Karen Karapetyan said.

In this context the representatives of the companies introduced exact investment initiatives aimed at expansion of activities as a result of which some thousands of new jobs will be created in the republic. Premier Karapetyan instructed the Minister of Economic Development and Investments to discuss all the proposals in a short period and go ahead. Referring to the questions over tax and customs administration, the Prime Minister said, “Our task is to ensure level playing field for business. Today there is no one that is in a privileged position”.