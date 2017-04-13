Active construction works being carried out in Amulsar mine

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Active construction works are being carried out in Amulsar mine, reports Armenpress.

The construction works launched in summer 2016 and are still in process. “This year we already carry out large-scale works, such as transfer of land, electricity lines, water pipes, roads construction. Gold extraction factory is located in the slope of a mountain where we carry out grounds works”, Hayk Aloyan, Executive Director at Lydian Armenia company said.

He said as of March the company and the contractors provided 457 people with jobs, 235 of them are from Amulsar adjacent communities. Aloyan said the jobs will continue increase at the construction development stage. The selection is based on competitive basis by giving a priority to Amulsar surrounding communities – Gndzevaz, Gorayk, Saravand and Jermuk.

One of the workers from Gndevaz community said he is satisfied with his work and is happy that he can work in his homeland rather than abroad.

“It is already several months I am working at “Arpa-Sevan” company which carries out one of Amulsar’s projects. I can say for sure that the works are being done at a very high level. The safety is also properly carried out. If someone from us appears in the construction site without a helmet, glasses or shoes, the work will be immediately stopped”, Gndevaz community resident Khachatur Hovsepyan said.

The construction technologies and mine design is being carried out based on the best Western experience. A special attention is paid on the safety of workers and visitors. When entering the territory visitors receive instruction how to behave in the mine, they must wear respective clothing, and must be accompanied by special employees.

1300 people will be provided with direct jobs during the mine construction stage, whereas in the operation phase – 700 people.

The mine construction will last until spring 2018.









