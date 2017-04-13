‘We try to reach the combination of our Church’s right and the state’s expectation’ – Archbishop Ateshian

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Patriarchal Vicar of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate Archbishop Aram Ateshian announced that upon inviting elected Patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan to the St. Savior hospital he had notified him on presenting a written agreement draft, Ateshian told Istanbul’s Armenian Zhamanak daily.

He also commented on Bekchian’s April 11 announcement, speaking on his viewpoint on refusing to step down from his post.

“We are trying to reach the combination of our Church right and the state’s expectation. With this very purpose we had prepared the agreement draft, which was refused by Archbishop Garegin Bekchian. One of the goals of that agreement was to keep our Church Assembly’s reputation high. If Archbishop Garegin Bekchian had accepted the draft, then we would have been able to have the chance to make new steps based on the agreement between us. In the event of such agreement, in order to notify on a tangible solution result we would have to try to go to the Istanbul governorate together. Petros Shirinoghlu, chairman of the board of trustees of the Holy Savior national hospital, would have assisted us. Therefore, I would have been able to personally introduce the elected locum tenens to the relevant authorities, there must have been some kind of a guarantee on his activities’ prospects and the further perception of official bodies. We have already explained all this nuances, however, unfortunately, we were unable to have a positive result. Therefore, the persistence over not stepping down which was attributed to me and this circumstance’s endless repetition created an impression of lack of seriousness among us in this current difficult situation”, he said.

On the morning of April 13, Ateshian and Bekchian served Holy Thursday masses, Bekchian in the Holy Stepanos Church and Ateshian in Istanbul’s Holy Mother of God Church, dedicated to the Last Supper.