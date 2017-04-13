Davutoğlu’s former chief adviser to vote against Turkey’s constitutional referendum

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Turkish intellectual, journalist Etyen Mahcupyan, who was Chief Adviser of former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, announced his decision to vote against the April 16 constitutional referendum in Turkey, he published an article at Karar newpaper, Armenpress reported.

He said during previous elections he voted in favor of Turkey’s ruling “Justice and Development” party, but stated that the upcoming constitutional changes will damage the party itself, as well as the entire Turkey.

“I am completely convinced that the parliamentary system in Turkey recorded a regress, and that its continuation will not benefit anyone. I have always supported the presidential system, however, I am going to vote “no” at this referendum since the proposed program fully contradicts to the spirit of the presidential system. This program establishes a system for one person, a system open for abuses. The fact that the previous system is bad doesn’t make legal the establishment of one more bad system. It is immoral to support the obvious mistake as right, and eventually, this model of governance will damage the “Justice and Development” party, the conservatives and Turkey”, Mahcupyan writes.