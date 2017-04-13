No questions on quality & results of parliamentary elections among public, says Ashotyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. There are almost no questions regarding the quality and results of the April 2 parliamentary election, which is proved by the fact that there are no post-election discussions and moods among the public, Armen Ashotyan, Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia told reporters on April 13.

“And if there are specific questions, they are responded with clear answers”, Ashotyan said.

He also commented on the observation that nevertheless there is post-election discourse, because several directors of Yerevan schools and kindergartens filed a lawsuit against Daniel Ionnisyan from the Union of Informed Citizens NGO, who leaked audio recordings prior to the election on how the directors are engaged in campaigning for the RPA. Ashotyan said he has numerously presented their viewpoint and doesn’t want to give political comment on legal processes, where a group of citizens are trying to protect their rights.

“I urge to view this issue exclusively in a legal field”, he said.