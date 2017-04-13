Experts agree Armenia’s membership to EAEU is beneficial for the country

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is beneficial for the country’s economy, Eduard Kirakosyan – Executive Director of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, said during the Yerevan-Astana-Bishkek-Minsk video conference dedicated to the upcoming April 14 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in Bishkek, Armenpress reported.

“In 2015 Armenia joined the EAEU, the expectations were many, but the results were quite modest. This is related with Russia’s economic situation, sanctions, depreciation of Ruble, but in any case the issue of to be or not to be in the EAEU doesn’t exist in the business field. Recently parliamentary elections were held in Armenia, 9 parties and alliances were taking part in it. Only two political forces raised the issue of appropriateness of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU. The remaining forces didn’t raise this issue, which speaks about the fact that we must remain in the EAEU and work together. Yes, there were many expectations, but the expert community is discussing such a question: what would be the situation if we didn’t join the EAEU, and all come to a common conclusion that in case of not joining the Union the economic situation would further deteriorate”, Kirakosyan said.

Commenting on the upcoming session in Bishkek, he expressed hope the adopted decisions will contribute to the EAEU activity and the effectiveness of the work.

Andranik Alexanyan - Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also agrees that Armenia’s membership to the Union is beneficial for the country, as well as for the Armenian business community. “Here we just need to understand what we want to give and receive. It is necessary to clarify who needs what. I think we know what we want”, he said.