Economic development minister reassures $850 million will be invested in Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investment Suren Karayan not only reassures that 850 million USD investments will be made in 2017 in the country, but also expects more.

“3.2 billion was announced, and this a program of a couple of years. This year it is planned that 850 million dollars in investments will be done, the financial sources and investors of which are already clear. As you see, investment programs are very actively discussed and investments have already been made. We hope investments will be more than 850 million dollars”, he said, adding investments will mostly be done in the energy, mining, light industry, pharmaceuticals and food processing spheres.

“Regarding the sources, as you know, the Investors’ Club of Armenia was created, this is one of the sources. The remaining are very different sources, there are private investors who have expressed interest and have already done investments”, Karayan said, adding the investors include both Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians living abroad.