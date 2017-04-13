Georgia interested in investing in Meghri’s FEZ, says economic development minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Business Days will be held in Armenia in May, economic development and investments minister Suren Karayan said after the Cabinet meeting, speaking on the economic cooperation with the Georgian side.

“Georgian businessmen will be briefed on not only the possibilities of the Armenian market, but also the Meghri Free Economic Zone on the Iranian border. Production in this FEZ will enable facilitated exports not only to Iran, but also to EEU states. We will have specific substantial discussions, Georgia has great interest in making investments in Meghri’s FEZ”, he said.

The government approved the decision on creating the FEZ on March 30. It is expected to begin operating in autumn.