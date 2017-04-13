Finance Minister expects higher economic growth than 3.2%

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan is confident that the economic growth in Armenia in 2017 will be higher than the expected 3.2%, reports Armenpress.

“We tend to have higher economic growth for 2017 than the 3.2% set under the state budget. Today we have a 6.2% economic activity rate, this percent may decrease a little, since last year in January we had a 6.2% growth in economic activity, which continued until May and then started to decrease. This can have a base effect. But based on the year’s results I am confident that we will pass the 3.2%”, the Minister told reporters after the Government session.

Asked at the expense of what the economic growth will be ensured, the Minister assured that Armenia will have no problems with investments, although one of the major investors, Russia, has not yet overcome the financial crisis. “Armenia is quite a small economy for Russia and the money there have significant importance for us”, Aramyan said, stating that the investors are mainly interested in two key figures: risks and returns. “Of course, the prospects as well. Armenia can serve as a platform to connect the EAEU states with the countries of South corridor, Arabic countries, and at the same time as we have a GSP+ system with the European Union, that is already attractive”, the Minister said adding that the Government has a number of initiatives which will be a channel for ensuring investments.

Among them the Minister mentioned the activity of “Investors’ Club of Armenia” that has been established by the initiative of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and President of “Tashir” group of companies , famous businessmen Samvel Karapetyan. The “Investors’ Club of Armenia” is going to carry out 300 million USD investment programs in Armenia in 2017.