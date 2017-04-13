Government approves bill package planning positive changes for businesses

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved a bill package, which plans several positive changes for businesses.

Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments, mentioned under the package the licensing requirement for businesses operating in the customs sphere is being lifted, for preserving goods in customs and free customs storages, selling products under customs supervision in duty-free stores, organization of the customs control areas and customs transporter operations.

“Under the second group of changes, the existing licensing requirement for the sale and purchase, import, export and transportation of several product types is being substituted with a notification requirement. As result of passing the bill, the licensing procedures will be facilitated and the financial and administrative expenditures of businesses will be reduced”, Karayan said.

The Prime Minister thanked those who designed the package, including the justice minister.

“This is a right package, we must maximally inform the businesses. By the way, we have a problem, businesses get informed on these changes rather late. We must think to solve the issue”, Karapetyan said.