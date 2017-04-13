Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

President Sargsyan departs for Kyrgyzstan


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan departed for Kyrgyzstan on April 13 on a working visit, to participate in the upcoming April 14 Eurasian Economic Supreme Council session in Bishkek and the unofficial format meeting of CSTO heads of states, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.



