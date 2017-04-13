‘They failed to annihilate us’ - Alexis Ohanian attends screening of ‘The Promise’ with his grandfather

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of the social network Reddit Alexis Ohanian attended the screening of Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles on April 12 with his grandfather, reports Armenpress.

‘So honored to #KeepThePromise here at the LA premiere with one of my heroes, my grandfather John Ohanian--95 years young and walked the red carpet with me like a boss. May our people continue to thrive all over the world. They failed to annihilate us and they will never silence us. Hopefully this epic film brings more awareness to (and recognition for) the #ArmenianGenocide. Thank you for bringing our story to the big screen in grand fashion, Kirk”, Ohanian said on Facebook.

Earlier many atists, actors, as well as athletes expressed their support for the film, including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Andre Agassi, Owen Wilson, Dean Cain and Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Kim Kardashian, Luol Deng.

The film was sponsored by late American-Armenian businessman, billionaire Kirk Kirkorian.

Michael, a humble Armenian apothecary, leaves his village to study medicine in cosmopolitan Constantinople. Chris, an American photojournalist who has come to the country to partly cover the geopolitics, is in a relationship with the talented Ana, a Paris-educated, Armenian artist. When Michael meets Ana, their shared heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between the two men. After the Turks join the war on the German side, the Ottoman Empire turns violently against its own ethnic minorities. Despite their conflicts, everyone must find a way to survive — even as monumental events envelope their lives.