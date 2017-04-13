Ruling party “to consider an honor” if first President Ter-Petrosyan agrees to lecture in RPA political school

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of Armenia’s Republican Party Armen Ashotyan said it would be an honor if the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan agrees to lecture in the Andranik Margaryan political school.

“It will be an honor if the first President agrees to lecture in our school, present his viewpoints”, Ashotyan said.

He added that the first President’s visit to any educational institution is an honor for that institution.

“First of all because, if we follow the American and European political culture, we see that numerous former high ranking officials engage in academic work after leaving office. This is a western culture, however in Armenia it has prospect also. I would dream that former high ranking officials would lecture in various educational institutions here and convey their experience and knowledge to the younger generation, how former PM Armen Darbinyan or former PM Hrant Bagratyan did”, Ashotyan said.

Ashotyan mentioned they will be glad if even their most extreme oppositionists lecture in the RPA political school, because academic freedom is an important principle for them.

“If Levon-Ter Petrosyan accepts our invitation, he will have the same level of academic freedom as any other lecturer in the school”, Ashotyan said.