Hayastan All-Armenian Fund begins construction of handball stadium in Stepanakert, Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. With support from its French affiliate, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has started building a handball stadium in Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic. The project is made possible by contributions from French industrialists. The stadium will comprise an 800 square-meter field covered with artificial turf, 102 seats, and locker rooms, and will feature a state-of-the-art lighting system and furnishings. The sports grounds, which can also double as a mini-football field, will serve the close to 3,000 students of nearby schools, the Fund told Armenpress.

“We eagerly await the completion of the stadium. The French handball team has been a world champion for many years. Who knows, perhaps our young handball players in Artsakh will themselves become tomorrow’s champions”, Bedros Terzian, chairman of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s French affiliate, said.

In 2014, likewise through the sponsorship of French industrialists, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund built a mini-football stadium in Chartar, a town in Artsakh’s Martuni Region, where the Chartar football collective, one of Artsakh’s best teams, is trained. Chartar’s kindergarten, too, is a gift from French benefactors.