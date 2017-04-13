Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Traditional torchlight march to Armenian Genocide Memorial to be held on April 23


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The traditional torchlight march to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial will be held on April 23, reports Armenpress.

The march will start from Freedom Square (Opera square) at 20:00.

The initiatives of the annual march are the ARF Armenian Youth Union and Nikol Aghbalyan Educational Union.  



