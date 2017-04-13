Air temperature to increase in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. On April 14-15 in most regions of Armenia from time to time, on April 16 especially in the afternoon, rain with thunderstorm is expected, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

In separate places the wind speed will exceed up to 18-23 m/s.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On April 14 the air temperature will increase by 2-4 degrees and then will not change significantly.

In Yerevan on April 14-15 and on April 16 especially in the afternoon, rain with thunderstorm is expected. The wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.