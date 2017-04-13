Vineyards of Armenia’s Aygehovit community residents damaged due to Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Tavush Regional Investigative Department carries out investigation over the elimination of vineyards of residents of Aygehovit community of Tavush province that happened as a result of Azerbaijani shots fired towards the community.

On March 22, 2017 shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military posts bordering to Aygehovit community of Armenia’s Tavush province. As a result of Azerbaijani shooting, fire erupted in the field called “Willow lands”, and the vineyards of over 4 dozens of community residents were burned and destroyed, with a total of 20.72 hectares. According to preliminary reports, the damage caused to farmers amounts to 10.270.00 AMD.

Criminal case was filed over the incident.

Investigation is underway.