Lapshin diagnosed with tachycardia in Azerbaijani detention facility

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The jailed Russian/Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin has been diagnosed with tachycardia in the Azerbaijani prison.

The blogger’s wife Yekaterina said: “The day before yesterday Sasha [Alexander] called me from the medical unit of the prison, where he was transported with tachycardia. Sasha has never had issues with the heart, but now he does”.

Yekaterina addressed the justice ministry of Azerbaijan and demanded an explanation.

Yekaterina Lapshina also drew attention on the fact on how Azerbaijan’s authorities are responding to her inquiries.

“You know, recently a very interesting situation has been created in terms of my interaction with the Azerbaijani authorities. I am sending inquiries to a given ministry of Azerbaijan, however I don’t receive a direct response. Instead, the response appears in the Azerbaijani media a few days later”, she said.