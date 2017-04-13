PM tasks to substitute imported agricultural products with local goods

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prior to discussing issues on the agenda at the April 13 Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister gave several assignments and tasks, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

“We have numerously raised our policy of substituting imported products with competitive and quality local production. This concerns all sectors, inducing the agricultural. Two specific directions regarding encouraging local production was proposed by the agriculture ministry, also as result of our working visit. One is the production of mineral and biological fertilizers, the other is local seed production, by the development of the relevant selective station and coordination of the sector”, the PM said regarding substituting imported agricultural products with local goods.

Karapetyan tasked the minister of agriculture to study the selective stations and the operations of seed producing companies in a month and present a draft decision of the development and coordination of the field, with a specific calculation of the expenditure comparison.

The ministers of agriculture and economic development & investments were tasked with presenting a possible investment program on the production of biological and mineral fertilizers.

“These two sectors are very logical, profitable and understandable businesses. We speak with the private sector in the process. I don’t think we won’t find investors. What we have agreed during the last working meeting, all SNCOs which have a business component, we discuss to give their management to the private sector. We are with you on this issue”, Karapetyan said.

The PM also tasked the minister of agriculture and the minister of territorial administration and development to present proposals in a two week period on setting mobile veterinary groups for vaccinations in order to raise state assistance efficiency towards animal diseases and preventive measures for farm and village businesses.

Prime Minister Karapetyan also tasked relevant authorities to present the draft decision on “Providing state assistance for water using entities of communities having excessive water demand for 2017”.