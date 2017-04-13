EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and for the crisis in Georgia, Ambassador Herbert Salber plans to visit Armenia in late April, the EU Delegation to Armenia told Armenpress.

“The exact dates of the visit are still not defined. We will inform when it is approved”, the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Herbert Salber is going to visit Azerbaijan. The visit will take place on April 19-20 during which he will have meetings with Azerbaijan’s leadership.