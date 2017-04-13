Small businesses develop in vicinity of Amulsar mine

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The economic development of communities in the vicinity of the Amulsar mine is the inseparable part of Lydian Armenia’s mining program.

The company is implementing the Small business development program in the Gndevaz and Gorayk communities since 2016.

Anna Khachatryan, a local of Gndevaz, has become a stakeholder of the program with her Garanda pastry production. The official inauguration of the production facility was held on April 12.

Due to financing from Lydian Armenia, Anna was able to acquire relevant equipment and today she is already receiving orders from various surrounding cities, contractors of Lydian Armenia, who are working in the mine.

“I heard about the program and decided to participate, since I really enjoy cooking pastry. I won the program and began my business. It’s already 3 months since I’m engaged in this business and I am receiving orders from Gndevaz, Jermuk, Saravand and other adjacent cities”, Anna said, adding she receives around 150 boxes of orders in a month.

Nara Ghazaryan, social manager of sustainable development of Lydian Armenia, said this program is just one example of the 14 businesses which were established and supported by them in the Gndevaz community.

“The main purpose of the program is to help the landowners from which the company had acquired land in the previous two years. We have created sources of income for these people – production of cheese, bread and honey. We tried to provide development of livestock”, Ghazaryan said, adding the program’s target were women; businesses of women were provided with support.

Every week Lydian Armenia provides technical assistance – implementing various business model lessons.

The company mainly focuses on lifestyle and highlights the fact that people see and understand that mining is compatible with agriculture and livestock breeding.

According to Lydian Armenia estimates, simultaneously to each direct job in Amulsar mine, 4-5 indirect jobs will be created.

The program has already initiated 14 businesses in Gndevaz, 9 in Gorayk. The company has invested 18 million 468 thousand drams in this programs till now.