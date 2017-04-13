Growth recorded in jewelry industry is encouraging, says Minister Karayan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with the representatives of jewelry industry within the frames of public-private sector dialogue platform, the Ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Karayan said the progress recorded in the sector gives hope, however, the whole development potential is not utilized. According to the Minister the meeting is a chance to discuss how the public and private sector will cooperate, in what path they will move on for developing the field. Suren Karayan proposed all the economic entities to present their issues of concern.

The jewelry field representatives presented the Minister their priority issues that mainly related to Armenian labeling, attracting new markets and facilitation of customs procedure.

Minister Suren Karayan proposed to discuss the use of “one window” principle in the airports for the businessmen in the jewelry field which can significantly facilitate their activity.

Issue related to taking measures aimed at promoting the Armenian production in foreign markets was discussed, with the emphasis on how to raise the recognition of Armenian products in that markets.

‘Agobian Jewelry’ company Director Simon Kafalyan stated: “This is our third or fourth meeting, not the first. Every time we meet, many things already change. And the installation of “one window” principle can really help a lot”. He also informed that this year they are going to increase their production volumes.