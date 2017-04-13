Presentation on Armenia’s tourism opportunities held in Armenian Embassy in Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Presentation entitled ‘Ок Армения’ dedicated to Armenia’s history, traditions and tourism was held in the Armenian Embassy in Russia on April 12 aimed at strengthening the ties and implementing new joint initiatives between the major tourism agencies of Armenia and Russia, the Embassy told Armenpress.

The presentation was attended by representatives of more than 100 Russian and Armenian tour operators, hotels, tourism information agencies, as well as dozens of companies producing Armenian products and Russian leading airlines.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan emphasized the necessity of deepening the cooperation between Armenian and Russian concerned bodies in tourism field, as well as private sectors, by attaching importance to implementing new initiatives in the information field.

“We are definitely interested in deepening tourism ties between Armenia and Russia, our daily activity is directed for that purpose. This is a perfect chance to contribute to further increasing Armenia’s reputation within Russians. I welcome this initiative and invite to cooperate”, the Ambassador said.

President of the State Tourism Committee of Armenia Zarmine Zeytuntsyan also delivered speech at the event stating that Russia is leading in terms of tourism flows in Armenia.

Publicist Eduard Ananyan and corporate tourism expert, the event co-organizer Gayane Kocharyan delivered remarks during the presentation.

“Thanks to this initiative, the major Russian tourism agencies had a chance to get familiarized with each other by outlining the further cooperation directions”, the expert said.

One of the most important results of the event was an unprecedented amount of practical agreements reached due to the interest of more than 100 visitors.