Lars checkpoint is open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia told ARMENPRESS the crisis management center has contacted relevant agencies of North Ossetia and clarified that the highway is open two-way, there is no traffic jam.

Anahit Arakelyan, spokesperson of the minister of transportation, communication and IT of Armenia, said the traffic jams in the highway are due to unfavorable weather conditions. “The road is being closed and opened all the time”, she said.