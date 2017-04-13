Grand Tobacco cleared of any wrongdoing in Philip Morris lawsuit

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Canadian Grand Tobacco Company had addressed the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia stating they encountered obstacles in selling their products in Russia.

Namely the Philip Morris Brands Sàrl company had created several obstacles for Grand Tobacco in Russia, by reaching agreements with major supermarkets in an attempt to hinder the sale of Grand Tobacco’s products.

According to Philip Morris Brands Sàrl, Grand Tobacco’s Ararat cigarettes resemble Marlboro cigarettes to a degree of confusion, which was the reason for the company to apply to a court in a demand to ban the sale of the Armenian tobacco product in Russia.

The State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia studied the issue and concluded that there is no confusion between the trademarks of the two products.

The State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia told ARMENPRESS since the issue was related to Russia, the commission actively cooperated with their Russian partners and involved them in settling the dispute.

The joint studies of the Anti-monopoly service of Russia and Armenia’s State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition also affirmed that Grand Tobacco hasn’t made any legal violations and has operated according to all competition rules.

Earlier on March 31, the Moscow Court denied Philip Morris’ lawsuit, clearing Grand Tobacco of any wrongdoing.

The Court’s ruling is also unprecedented because as result of the Armenian competition agency’s and the business’s cooperation it was possible to achieve the protection of rights of a major Armenian producer abroad. In addition, this can be a positive precedent for all exporting businesses who encounter competition issues in EEU countries.