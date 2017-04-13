Pop diva Cher expresses support for Armenian Genocide themed ‘The Promise’ movie

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. ‘Goddess of Pop Cher’ (Cherilyn Sarkisian) joined the #keepthepromise campaign for promoting the Armenian Genocide themed movie “The Promise”.

“Hitler said if they don’t remember the Armenians, they won’t remember the Jews. We cannot let this happen to another group of people, I vow to keep the promise,” Cher said on Twitter.

Earlier Cher commented on the film after watching it for the first time, saying: ““This night I’ve seen “The Promise”. It is the true story of how the Turks slaughtered 1.5 million Armenians in 1915. Erdogan Pasha, Never Again”.

World famous celebrities Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Andre Agassi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Dean Cain, Owen Wilson, Luol Deng and others have joined in promoting the film.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian financed the production of the film.