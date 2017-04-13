Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Approx. 150 vehicles jammed in Lars checkpoint from Russian side


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

However, around 150 passenger and cargo vehicles are jammed from the Russian side, Georgian authorities told the ministry of emergency situations of Armenia.

Earlier on April 12 the Georgian side said the highway is open only one-way – en route Russia-Georgia.

 



