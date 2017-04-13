Azerbaijani forces fire over 300 shots at Artsakh posts

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. On April 12 and overnight April 13 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 25 times by firing over 300 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military tasks.