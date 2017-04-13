Armenian community not to support any candidate in French presidential election

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of France has no decision on supporting any candidate in the French presidential election, Harut Martirosyan – Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of France told Armenpress.

“The Armenian community will not support any candidate. Everyone will vote for the candidate he/she wants. The Community council demonstrates the same approach as before. There are numerous unions, parties in the Armenian community, each one will decide on its own to whom to vote for. The same approach exists also in the Jewish, Greek and other communities”, Harut Martirosyan said.

As for the ARF stance, Martirosyan said the party at the first round will not support any candidate. It will wait for the second round when it will be known which nominated candidates passed the required threshold.

Commenting on the candidate’s election campaign, their emphasis on Armenian issues, Martirosyan said in general there are no new emphases.

“The emphases on Armenians are very few. It seems the presidential candidates put much more emphasis on other issues. But, in general, all candidates have a positive attitude towards Armenians and state that they will try to continue the work, the policy that existed till now”, he said.

The first round of French presidential election will be held on April 23. 11 candidates run for presidency. Martirosyan said several candidates have chances to pass the required threshold and appear in the second round. The second round will be held on May 7.