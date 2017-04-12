Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan to be appointed Deputy Defense Ministers

YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. Members of RPA parliamentary faction Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan will be appointed Deputy Defense Ministers of Armenia, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“The Party has taken a decision to send two of its members to the Defense Ministry. In the future you will see Mr. Artak Zakaryan and Mr. Artak Davtyan in the Defense Ministry acting as deputy ministers”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

He stressed that the decision has already been taken and their appointment is a matter of time. “We are convinced that both Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan can contribute to the overcoming of the obstacles facing the Armed Forces of Armenia based on their patriotism, intellectual, professional abilities”, the National Assembly Vice President said.