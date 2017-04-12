RPA, ARF discuss format of future cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian revolutionary Federation discuss the format of their future cooperation, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

“Since these discussions are underway and are not over yet, it would not be correct for us to discuss the issue of ministerial portfolios of the future Cabinet, National Assembly President, Vice Presidents, Chairmen of standing committees”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.

He added that they will inform about the results when talks with the ARF are over.