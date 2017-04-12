President of Artsakh takes part in jubilee evening dedicated to honored pedagogue Svetlana Davtyan’s 80th birthday

YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan took part in a jubilee evening dedicated to NKR honored pedagogue Svetlana Davtyan’s 80th birthday anniversary held at the Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials were present at the event.