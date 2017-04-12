Armenian Defense Minister receives Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received on April 12 Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia Caroline Douilliez.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, issues related to bilateral cooperation, improvement of social conditions of bordering communities, as well missing in action in Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed at the meeting.

The Armenian Defense Minister introduced to the Head of the ICRC Delegation the activities of the committee set to deal with issues of bordering communities aimed at improving the social conditions and security of bordering communities.

Highly appreciating bilateral cooperation, Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia Caroline Douilliez expressed readiness to maximally contribute to the deepening of the cooperation and make efforts aimed at making partnership with the Defense Ministry more productive.