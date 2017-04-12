President Sargsyan participates in groundbreaking ceremony of Vagharshapat’s football academy

YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Armavir Province on April 12.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Vagharshapat’s (Etchmiadzin) football academy together with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Armenia's Football Federation executive committee member, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, President of Armenia’s Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan, provincial and municipal authorities, MPs, sport officials and city residents. The construction of the football academy is a joint investment project by the Football Federation of Armenia, UEFA and FIFA. The implementation of the project started in October 2016 and will be completed in October, 2017. The project’s budget is nearly 900 million AMD.