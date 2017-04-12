Russia keeps eye on cases of Lapshin and Ueldanov-Galustyan jailed in Azerbaijan – Zakharova

YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues to keep an eye on the cases of its two citizens jailed in Azerbaijan – blogger Alexander Lapshin and Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan of Armenian origin, “Armenpress” reports Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the reporters during a regular weekly briefing.

“Investigation term for Lapshin’s case has been prolonged until July 15. There are no complaints over his detention conditions. The leadership of the penitentiary has been kept informed about the aggravation of Lapshin’s health. Thank to the insistent calls of the embassy Lapshin passed a medical examination. Not delving into the details of the examination I can state that we keep the situation under control. The Embassy keeps constant contact with the lawyer and the relatives of the Russian citizen”, Zakharova said.

Referring to the Russian citizen with Armenian origin Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan, Zakharova reminded that on March 22 Russia sent a writ to the Azerbaijani MFA demanding an emergency medical examination. “We sent appropriate signals to the staff of the Azerbaijani president and security service about the necessity of an emergency medical examination. The Embassy keeps constant contact with the lawyer and the relatives of the Russian citizen”, Russian MFA spokesperson said.