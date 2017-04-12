YEREVAN, APRILL 12, ARMENPRESS. IMF predicts nearly 3% economic growth for Armenia in 2017. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Armenia Hossein Samiei told the reporters on April 12 that the results of the recent observations show that the level of Armenia’s economic activity is quite high in the first quarter of 2017. “Therefore, we predict that nearly 3% of economic growth will be recorded in 2017, while inflation will speed up and come to 2% at the end of the year”, “Armenpress” reports Hossein Samiei saying.

At the same time he stressed that the risks throughout the year may be high. He reminded that in the first half of 2016 the level of economic activity was quite high, but it came down in the second half, as a result of which the economic growth of the country was near 0% in 2016.

IMF Mission Chief to Armenia noted that since 2014 Armenia is influenced by external shocks. “Particularly, remittances have significantly decreased; international copper prices have also decreased which is one of the main products exported by Armenia”, he said, adding that the mentioned negative trends have impacted the purchasing power of Armenia and Armenians leading to a weak domestic demand.

According to him, as a result of all these Armenia recorded only 0.2% economic growth in 2016.