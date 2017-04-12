State Revenue Committee President receives World Bank’s delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan held a meeting with the World Bank delegation led by Migara De Silva, the SRC told Armenpress.

Highlighting the importance of mutual partnership, the sides discussed the current tax and customs policy, as well as the ongoing joint programs with the World Bank.

They both expressed readiness to continue the cooperation by maintaining the constructive and practical approach in future as well.