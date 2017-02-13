“Book of Lamentations” available in Latvian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY13, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the efforts of Latvian expert in Armenian studies Valda Salmina the “Book of Lamentations” of Gregory of Narek (Grigor Narekatsi) will be available in Latvian. “Armenpress” reports Armenian Embassy in Latvia assisted the book’s publication. The events dedicated to the book’s publication will take place on 3-6 April

“The 10th century Armenian priest and poet Grigor Narekatsi‘s “Book of Lamentations“along with the Holy Bible are two books that every Armenian family boasts to have.“Narek“, as is the book widely known amongst Armenians, has not only been read, but also kissed, not only put on bookshelves, but also kept under pillow, not as much understood as much it has been felt, not as much appreciated as adored (revered).

It is the biggest Armenian poetic work, where, through a dialogue with God, the human is deified, and God is humanized. Yet the individual human being is the main hero of the work, the thinking, reasoning, feeling, suffering human being, with his complex thoughts, doubts, hopes, dreams and ideals. “Narek“ is like a spring- as much as the reader is capable to stretch, understand its meaning and message, it can open up. It is a significant event, that thanks to Latvian Armenologist Valda Salmina‘s commendable effort, the Latvian readers have the opportunity to read and can now communicate with this truly immense literary masterpiece, this treasure of Armenian and world literature”, Ambassador of Armenia to Latvia wrote in connection of the book’s publication.