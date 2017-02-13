Sudden move on the eve of Constantinople Patriarch elections, Bishop Sahak Mashalian steps down

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY13, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Religious Council of the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul Bishop Sahak Mashalian has announced his resignation, informing that General Vicar Aram Ateshian is to blame for his decision, “Armenpress” reports “Agos” periodical informs.

Mashalian has released a letter explaining his steps, noting that he made the decision on February 13 due to Ateshian’s behavior during the religious council meeting. He also informed that he does not want to bid for Patriarchy and plans to leave Istanbul.

Mashalian presented the procedure of holding elections if the post is declared vacant, indicating Ateshian’s attempts to foil the process.

He informed that the religious council had set up a commission comprised of 4 clerics, which was to submit an application to the authorities about holding new elections. But Aram Ateshian did not allow the letter to be submitted to the governor of Istanbul as a result of which the submission process has been suspended.

Referring to the announcement made during the meeting of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Armenian hospital of St. Savior in Istanbul Bedros Sirinoglu and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that the elections should be held following the constitutional referendum in Turkey, Mashalian noted that this was something that should have accelerated the election process, but Vicar Aram Ateshian used this information as another pretext to avoid elections. “Ignoring his promise given to the community, he told the media without consulting with anyone that no application will be submitted for holding elections. The Religious Council of the Patriarchy, and I, the chairman of the Council, got to know about it from media”, the bishop stated.

He informed that he had suggested during the Religious Council meeting on February 13 that the application of the commission should be immediately submitted to the governorate, as well as published for the community. But Ateshin, made threats in a manner characteristic for him, saying that he will leave the gathering. As a result, the proposal of Bishop Sahak Mashalian was declined.

“It’s evident there can be no Patriarchal elections as long as Aram Ateshian holds the position of the General Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople. Today already everyone shares the opinion that the existing situation, when the post is vacant, while the chaos goes deeper, worsens due to Aram Ateshian”, Mashalian announced, adding that the Patriarchal post has never remained vacant for 8 years during the history of the Armenian Church. “Manipulating for 8 years by using his powers, abusing his position has criminal nature and he deserves punishment according to Church laws”, the Bishop said, announcing that he steps down from the post of chairman of the Religious Council.

“Clerics, leaders and people, leave me alone. This is a speech of defeat. But I am not the only defeated, you are all defeated. Once again only one person remains victorious”, Bishop Sahak Mashalian concluded his letter.