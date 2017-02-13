Armenian exports of precious and semi-precious stones soar by 73.9%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia exported precious and semi-precious stone, precious metals and goods made of them worth 337.28 million USD in 2016. The press service of the National Statistical Service of Armenia informed “Armenpress” that this number has increased by73.9% against 2015, while imports have increased by 36.8%, amounting to 161.52 million USD.

At the same time the exports of non-precious metals and goods made of them have declined by 3.1%, amounting to 220.7 million USD. Imports have also declined, by 12.5%, amounting to 219.84 million USD.

Armenian exports in 2016 amounted to 1.782 billion USD, an increase of 20% against 2015. Imports rose by 1.6%, amounting to 3.292 billion USD.