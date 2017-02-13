Armenian exports of raw leather and leather-made products increase by 51.1%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia exported raw leather, leather, fur and goods made of them amounting to 7.704 million USD in January-December, 2016. The press service of the National Statistical Service of Armenia informed “Armenpress” that this number has increased by 51.1% against the same period of 2015, while the imports of the same items has increased by 30.4%, amounting to 14.41 million USD.

At the same time, the exports of chemical products have increased by 15.5%, amounting to 17.317 million USD. Imports of chemical products have also increased, by 8.7%, amounting to 329.57 million USD.

A significant rise has been recorded in timber and timber-made products exports. 1.636 million USD worth timber and timber-made products were exported in 2016, up by 27.4%, while imports dropped by 7.8% amounting to 34.4 million USD.

Armenian exports in 2016 amounted to 1.782 billion USD, an increase of 20% against 2015. Imports rose by 1.6%, amounting to 3.292 billion USD.