International cyber-thief group members embezzle large amounts of sum from ATMs in Armenia – Armenian NSS

YEREVAN, February 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the information of the National Security Service of Armenia, an international specialized cyber-thief group operates in the post-Soviet area which conducts embezzlement by sending E-mails containing malicious software.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the NSS Armenia, highlighting the security of personal data, the security of financial information and corporate secrets, the NSS recommends physical and legal entities to demonstrate healthy suspicion towards E-mails, to immediately delete or take safety measures when receiving E-mails from non-official or E-mail addresses of unknown origin.

The NSS Armenia informs that the group has been active in Armenia as well. The members of the clandestine group have sent some dozens of letters containing malicious software to the E-mails of the staff of a commercial bank in Armenia on behalf of a state agency of Armenia, as a result of which they were able to penetrate into the bank’s local area network and received the information stored there.

Afterwards, remote access software was installed on one of the bank’s servers undermining the normal work of the automated teller machines of the bank. Later, arriving in Armenia, the members of the group were able to embezzle sums of large amounts, 133 million AMD in total, from 22 ATMs located in Yerevan and Abovyan cities.

The three foreigners responsible for the crime have been identified. A manhunt has been declared.

At the moment measures are taken in collaboration with foreign competent authorities to reveal those with any connections with the transnational crime.

The NSS Armenia informs that despite their concealed manner, cyber crimes also leave some “traces” allowing to reveal the illicit mechanism.