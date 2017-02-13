Former FM Oskanyan doesn’t rule out cooperation with Gagik Tsarukyan after elections

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Leader of “Unity” party, former Foreign Minister of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan commented on the possible cooperation with Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, reports “Armenpress”.

In a meeting with reporters, Oskanyan said the closer the date for submission of lists, the lesser the possibility to form an electoral alliance with other forces.

“However, this possibility remains after the elections. We both are operating in the opposition field, we have our supporters, we will take part in the elections and if succeed we will think about it”, Oskanyan said.

He added that they are open for cooperation with any opposition political force or party alliance both during the elections and following it.

Vardan Oskanyan also commented on the statements by “Third Republic” party leader Viktor Dallakyan. He said he has no information that former commander of the NKR Defense Army Samvel Babayan took part in the preparation works of the proportional list of “Unity”, “Democratic Party of Armenia” and “Third Republic” parties. “I didn’t take part in the technical works of the formation of lists, I didn’t take part in the talks. Our working group has negotiated on these issues, and Samvel Babayan has not been included in the negotiating group for sure”, Oskanyan said.

“Unity”, “Heritage” parties and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan signed a cooperation agreement on taking part in the upcoming parliamentary election with an alliance. Earlier the “Unity” party signed a cooperation agreement with the “Third Republic” party and the “Democratic Party of Armenia”. Leader of the Union for National Self-Determination Paruyr Hayrikyan expressed readiness to join the agreement. However, later he, then leader of “Democratic Party of Armenia” Aram Sargsyan and leader of the “Third Republic” party Viktor Dallakyan announced about suspending their participation in the cooperation agreement.