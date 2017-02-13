4 mining companies included in list of Armenia’s 100 major taxpayers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 4 mining companies, “GeoProMining Gold”, “Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine”, “Kapan Mine Enrichment Plant”, and “Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine”, appeared in the list of Armenia’s 100 major taxpayers, reports “Armenpress”.

According to the data published by the State Revenue Committee, these 4 companies together paid 23 billion 69 million 19.77 thousand AMD tax to the state budget.

In 2016, from these 4 companies, “GeoProMining Gold” company paid the most taxes, over 9 billion 377 million 7.95 thousand AMD. The company is ranked 13th in the list of 100 major taxpayers with the figures of paid taxes and state fees. However, in 2015 the company was ranked 28th in the list, paying 3 billion 861 million 801.72 thousand AMD tax.

The second major taxpayer in the mining industry field is “Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine” which paid 9 billion 121 million 578.97 thousand AMD tax and is ranked 16th in the list. In 2015 this company was the second in the list, with 27 billion 505 million 901.58 AMD tax paid.

“Kapan Mine Enrichment Plant” appeared in 38th position, paying 3 billion 213 million 108.44 thousand AMD tax within a year.

“Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine” is ranked 89th in the list of 100 major taxpayers which paid 1 billion 449 million 324.41 thousand AMD tax. In 2015 the company was ranked 44th in the list, paying 2 billion 935 million 352.55 thousand AMD tax.