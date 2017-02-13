Samvel Babayan has no big role in our cooperation: Seyran Ohanyan responds to Viktor Dallakyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan denies the view that former commander of the NKR Defense Army Samvel Babayan plays a key role in his cooperation with Vardan Oskanyan and Raffi Hovhannisyan, reports “Armenpress”.

In a meeting with reporters, Ohanyan, commenting on the statement of “Third Republic” party leader Viktor Dallakyan which said that Samvel Babayan is lobbying for the “Unity”party, Ohanyan said he has friendly relations with Babayan, but the fact that he has a big role in their cooperation is not true.

Seyran Ohanyan also commented on Dallakyan’s statement who said Samvel Babayan can have an influence on Seyran Ohanyan’s decisions. “I am independent person, and no one can have an influence on me, as I have never tried to have influence on any individual or party”, he said.

Seyran Ohanyan said like all parties and party alliances, they as well are taking part in the elections to form a power. He stated that the political unit will form the power who will receive the people’s vote.

Asked after the elections, whether they will form a coalition with the RPA to be a majority in the Parliament if necessary, Ohanyan said they first of all must take respective measures to deserve the people’s vote. “We respect the activity of all parties and alliances, I wish all of them free and competitive fight”, he said.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties or party alliances must submit their applications for participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.