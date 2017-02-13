Imports of personal use products facilitated in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has initiated the customs duty receipt system from February 13th with the purpose of automation and facilitation of customs procedures.

The “national one window external trade” portal system will enable natural persons to use a simplified mechanism of declaring goods for import for personal use. Individuals can now present a passenger declaration, based on which customs officials will calculate the amount of customs duties, if such exist.

“The procedures have been facilities more than 5 times, if previously natural entities were obliged to fill in a 54 section declaration, now only 11 sections are necessary”, A SRC official said.

The registration of vehicles imported to Armenia temporarily or which are subject to re-export is also done by this system.

The facilitated system saves time and additional fees.