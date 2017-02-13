McDonald’s responds to inquiry of Armenia’s ministry of economic development & investments

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. McDonald’s has no plans on opening a chain of restaurants in Armenia yet.

Anna Ohanyan, spokesperson of the minister of economic development and investments told ARMENPRESS the trade department of the ministry had sent an official inquiry to McDonald’s, which responded that they have no intentions on opening its network in Armenia any time soon.

“We received the official letter, which particularly said currently they don’t have any plans on opening and developing a restaurant chain in Armenia”, Ohanyan said.

Earlier the Komersant newspaper reported that Georgian businessman Temur Chkonia, head of the Coca Cola Bottl. Georgia, received a license to open the first McDonalds fast food network in Armenia. The businessman himself had notified the newspaper on the news.