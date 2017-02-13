Armenia to send 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. By the instruction of the Armenian President, 40 tons of humanitarian aid will be transported to Syria from Armenia aimed at assisting the people affected by the Syrian conflict, Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan said at the regular session of the inter-agency commission coordinating the issues of Syrian-Armenians on February 13, reports “Armenpress”.

She said workers from respective agencies will depart for Syria to deliver the goods with two aircrafts. “We are not sending this aid only to Armenians living there. We are sending it to those settlements where Syrian people are living together with our compatriots”, the Minister said.

The aid includes essential necessities, such as clothing, food.

Armenia’s Government allocated more than 46 million AMD from the reserve fund to send humanitarian aid to people affected by the Syrian conflict. The sum was donated to “Hayastan” All Armenian fund for acquiring necessary goods for the humanitarian aid.

Under the President’s instruction, two aircrafts, carrying a humanitarian aid, departed for Syria from Yerevan on October 3 and 5. “Armenia’s warm wishes to brotherly people of Syria” was written in humanitarian aid cargos.