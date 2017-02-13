Prices remain stable in Armenia’s consumer market – official

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prices remain unchanged in the dominant consumer product market, Gayane Sahakyan, advisor of the chairman of the state commission for the protection of economic competition told ARMENPRESS. According to her, the commission continues to maintain constant focus on Armenia’s consumer market.

“Based on summarized analyzes of the previous week, prices of product having dominant demand in the consumer market are stable, the commission didn’t record any changes, it hasn’t received any administrative procedure”, Sahakyan said.

In her words, in terms of price decrease few fluctuations occurred in the vegetable oil market.

Speaking about revealing the reasons of diesel fuel price increase, Sahakyan said taking into account the importance of the market, the commission has centralized its resourced to determine the reasons as soon as possible.

“The studies of petroleum are underway. The Commission will receive complete information from businesses and relevant state agencies in the coming days, after which it will give its assessment”, she said.