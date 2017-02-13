President Sargsyan congratulates Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory letter to Frank-Walter Steinmeier on being elected as President of Germany, press service of the President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

The President expressed confidence Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s past rich public-political path and significant experience will serve at best the further development and continuous progress of Germany, as well as increasing its role in the international arena and the welfare of the friendly German people.

The Armenian President said with satisfaction that the two countries are summarizing the quarter century of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Germany with serious achievements in political, economic and humanitarian fields and with the readiness to mutually complement to it the evidence of which are the recent intensification of the bilateral high-level political dialogue and mutual visits, expansion of inter-parliamentary and decentralized ties, as well as Germany’s firm support to Armenia-EU cooperation.

“Today Germany as well is Armenia’s leading economic and donor partners, a consistent supporter to the large-scale reforms being conducted in our country.

I highly appreciate the fact that our partnership is not only based on mutual interests but also on common value system. The evidence of this was the adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the German Bundestag last year.

By personally being aware of your professionalism and patriotism, I am convinced that during your tenure our bilateral relations will not only maintain the current dynamics, but also they will receive a new impetus for the benefit of the welfare of our countries and people.

I once again congratulate you and wish you new achievements in your high and responsible post”, the President’s letter reads.